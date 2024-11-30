Taiwan detects 18 Chinese military aircraft, 7 naval vessels near its territory

Taipei: Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) has said that 18 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels and one official ship was detected operating around the island until 6 am (local time) on Saturday. According to Taiwan’s MND, seven of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). In response, Taiwan deployed coastal-based missiles and aircraft to monitor the situation.

In a post on X, Taiwan’s MND stated, “18 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly.”

Notably, the latest Chinese military action is part of tensions between Taiwan and China, with frequent military activity by Beijing around the island. Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

In response to Chinese military incursion, Taiwan has stepped up security along its maritime borders. On Thursday, Taiwan’s armed forces conducted a comprehensive air defense drill as China reportedly prepares for its third large-scale military exercise, Joint Sword-2024C, near Taiwan.

The drill, which involved air, naval, and missile defense units, was conducted to strengthen readiness against potential aerial and missile threats, according to Taiwan News report. The Air Force Command stated that the exercise took place from 5 am to 7 am, deploying fighter jets, naval vessels, and air defence missile systems. Aircraft like the Indigenous Defence Fighter (IDF), Mirage 2000, F-16, and C-130 transport planes were utilised, along with ground-based air defence missile units.

Recently, Taiwanese President, Lai Ching-te attended the completion ceremony for the #ROCN Shuei-Sing Barracks. The base will serve as the new home for the Taiwanese Navy Underwater Operations Unit and enhance its training capabilities. (ANI)