Taiwan detects 16 sorties of Chinese military aircraft, 8 vessels around itself

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Taipei: Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense on Saturday detected the presence of sixteen sorties of Chinese military aircraft and eight vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time).

Thirteen out of sixteen sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, southwestern and eastern parts of the Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the MND said, “16 sorties of PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 13 out of 16 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded.”

Earlier on Friday, Taiwan’s MND detected the presence of six sorties of Chinese military aircraft and ten vessels operating around it.

In a post on X, the MND said, “6 sorties of PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 6 sorties entered Taiwan’s northern, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded.”

Earlier on May 21, US President Donald Trump in his gaggle with Press at Joint Base Andrews En Route Groton, CT, said that the US will work on the ‘Taiwan problem’.

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“On Taiwan, I’ll speak to everyone. We have that situation very well in hand. We had a great meeting with President Xi; it was amazing actually. We’ll work on that Taiwan problem,” he said.

China’s claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan’s status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China’s claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty’s annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga.

(ANI)

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