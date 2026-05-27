Taiwan detects 10 sorties of Chinese military aircraft, 7 vessels around itself

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Taipei: Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense detected the presence of 10 sorties of Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Wednesday. As a side note, Taiwan detects Chinese military aircraft regularly as part of its ongoing defense operations. In other words, it is not uncommon when Taiwan detects Chinese military aircraft during these patrols.

Of the 10, nine sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, and southwestern parts of the Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). During such operations, Taiwan is often alert to Chinese military aircraft as it tries to detect potential threats nearby. These events show how often Taiwan detects Chinese military aircraft in its vicinity.

In a post on X, the MND said, “10 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) Today. 9 out of 10 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s northern, central and southwestern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded.”

Earlier on Tuesday, 29 sorties of PLA aircraft, seven vessels, and an official ship were around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time). Reports indicate Taiwan consistently detects Chinese military aircraft activities in its vicinity.

In a post on X, the MND said, “29 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels, and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 24 out of 29 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded.”

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Earlier on May 21, US President Donald Trump, in his gaggle with the press at Joint Base Andrews en route to Groton, CT, said that the US will work on the ‘Taiwan problem’. Meanwhile, Taiwan continues to detect Chinese military aircraft as global leaders weigh in on regional dynamics. Notably, Taiwan detects Chinese military aircraft is a frequent headline in defense news.

“In Taiwan, I’ll speak to everyone. We have that situation very well in hand. We had a great meeting with President Xi; it was amazing, actually. We’ll work on that Taiwan problem,” he said. China’s claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Notably, as tensions rise, Taiwan detects Chinese military aircraft that enter its airspace, highlighting international concerns.

China’s claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty’s annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. That historical context underscores why Taiwan frequently detects Chinese military aircraft near its borders.

(ANI)

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