Swiss plane makes emergency landing in Austria due to smoke in cabin, cockpit

Vienna: A Swiss International Air Lines flight had to make an emergency landing in Austria on Monday due to smoke in the cabin and cockpit, CNN reported, citing the airline.

According to the statement released by Swiss International Air Lines, the Flight LX1885 was heading from Romania’s Bucharest to Zurich when the crew took the decision to abort the journey due to engine issues and smoke aboard the Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

The aircraft landed safely in Austria’s Graz and all 74 passengers and five crew members were evacuated. One crew member was taken to hospital by helicopter and their condition remains unclear, CNN reported.

The airline noted that the aircraft has been removed from the runway and it remains unclear what caused the smoke. The airline said, “SWISS sincerely apologizes to passengers for the inconvenience caused and thanks them for their patience during this challenging situation.”

It further said, “Our thoughts are with the passengers and crew members who experienced this incident, especially those still under medical care,” according to CNN report. The airline said that they are in contact with authorities and are working diligently to determine the cause of the incident.

(ANI)

