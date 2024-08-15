Sweden becomes first country to report mpox case outside Africa

Stockholm: A day after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the deadly mpox strain a global health emergency for second time in two years, Sweden reported the first such case outside Africa on Thursday.

Sweden’s public health agency informed that it was the same strain of the virus that has surged in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) since September 2023, known as the Clade 1b subclade. “A person who sought care” in Stockholm “has been diagnosed with mpox caused by the clade I variant. It is the first case caused by clade I to be diagnosed outside the African continent,” the agency said in a statement.