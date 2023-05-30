Suspected spy whale spotted off Sweden’s coast

New Delhi: A whale that is suspected to be a spy has been seen off the coast of Sweden. The officials who were tracking its movement saw the creature that is suspected to be trained by the Russian Navy.

It is to be noted that the whale had reportedly been discovered wearing a human-made harness in 2019 off the coast of Norway. Further, the creature is believed to have spent over three years slowly moving down the Norwegian coastline. However, recently, it has picked up speed, moving from Norwegian coast to Sweden.

The locals have nicknamed it as Hvaldimir. Hval means whale in Norwegian and the last part after the name of Russian President.