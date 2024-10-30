Super Typhoon Kong-rey to hit Taiwan tomorrow

Taiwan: Super Typhoon Kong-rey is set to hit the Island country soon. The Kong-rey intensified into Super Typhoon after it wreaked havoc in Philippines. The Authorities in Taiwan have warning residents along its eastern coast to stay alert and prepared for the typhoon.

According to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC), the powerful typhoon is predicted to make landfall early Thursday in southeastern coast county, Taitung.

The Kong-rey strengthened moving northwest over the Philippine Sea, reached super-typhoon strength on Wednesday, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC). With winds of 240 kilometers per hour (150 miles per hour), it is the equivalent of a Category 4 Atlantic hurricane.

“As the typhoon continues to move towards the northwest, almost the whole of Taiwan will be covered by the storm circle later tonight,” meteorologist Chu Mei-lin, with the island’s weather agency, said in a press conference on Wednesday morning.

The Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued a sea warning Tuesday as the storm drew closer. As of noon on Wednesday, the agency had issued land warnings for more than half of the island’s counties, which were expected to be hit by the storm’s outer bands.

It is forecasted to weaken slightly ahead of making direct landfall on its southeastern coast. The typhoon will bring intense downpours, which might result in flash flooding, storm surges and the risk of landslides.

Chu added that waves could reach up to eight meters high when the typhoon makes landfall. There will also be heavy rainfall across Taiwan on Thursday, including in Taipei.

Taiwan’s military has placed about 36,000 soldiers on standby to assist with rescue and relief work, according to its Ministry of National Defense.

More than 6,000 first responders have also been put on standby to assist in response to the typhoon, according to the Central Emergency Operations Center. Most flights and ferries across Taiwan are so far operating as usual, the center said on Wednesday.

Taiwan generally has a strong track record of responding to major typhoons, though remote villages in more mountainous regions can be particularly vulnerable to landslides. Earlier this month, Typhoon Krathon killed four people as it brought particularly heavy rains to the south of the island.

Two outlying islands of Taiwan, Green Island and Orchid Island, suspended work and classes on Wednesday, according the county government.