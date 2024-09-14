Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore to cast their vote for US Presidential Elections from space

New-Delhi: NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will vote for the US Presidential elections from space that is going to be held on November 5, 2024.

Both the astronauts emphasised the significance of fulfilling their civic duty despite being in orbit.

Williams mentioned that they had already sent down their requests for ballots, adding, “Looking forward to voting from space, which is pretty cool.”

Wilmore also stressed their responsibility as “American citizens,” noting that “NASA makes it very easy for us to do that.”

Wilmore said that he sent down his request for a ballot to vote earlier on Friday. “They should get it to us in the coming weeks,” he says, adding he is excited to cast his vote from the International Space Station.

The 2024 US elections, scheduled for November 5, will see a contest between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.

Originally slated for an eight-day mission, their stay has now stretched to eight months due to technical issues encountered by the Starliner, which recently returned to Earth without them.