Sunak ahead after fourth round of Conservative party leadership race

London: UK’s former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Tuesday hung on his lead in the race to select the next leader of the Conservative Party – and the Prime Minister, extending his lead in the fourth round to nearly a third of all votes.

Sunak secured 118 votes, three more than in the fourth round, while both his challengers – Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss remained in double digits, the BBC reported.

It was curtains for Nigerian-origin, former Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch, who came last with 59 votes and drops out.

Sunak is trailed by Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt with 92 votes, 10 more votes since Monday, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was third with 86 votes, having gained 15 votes.

The final round will be on Wednesday leaving just two candidates, and then, it is Conservative Party members around the country, who will make the final decision, to be be announced on September 5.

