Suicide Bombing in Pakistan Kills 11, Injures 30, Watch

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New Delhi: At least 11 people were killed and around 30 others injured in a suspected suicide bombing near a police checkpoint in Dera Ismail Khan in northwestern Pakistan on Saturday.

According to reports, a suicide attacker rammed an explosives-laden vehicle near the Aman Mela police checkpoint in the Darazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan, located in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Following the powerful explosion, emergency and rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment. Some of the injured were reported to be in serious condition. Pakistan’s Rescue 1122 reportedly confirmed that at least 11 people were killed and 30 others injured in the blast.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to reports.

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Security personnel cordoned off the area following the explosion and launched an investigation into the attack.

The incident comes amid continuing militant violence in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where police and other security personnel have repeatedly been targeted in recent attacks.

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