The death toll in the coordinated militant suicide and gun attacks across Pakistan’s Balochistan has reportedly risen to 125, according to officials.The violence in different regions of the Baluchistan province in southwest Pakistan on January 31, 2026, was one of the bloodiest days in the history of an insurgency that has plagued the region. The deceased included civilians, security employees, and militants.

The Pakistan military, through the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said that separatist fighters belonging to the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) launched simultaneous attacks on police stations, high-security prisons, paramilitary posts, and civilian targets in major towns such as Quetta, Gwadar, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, and Pasni.

The military indicated that 18 civilians and 15 security agents were killed in the attacks, and counter-operations by the military resulted in the elimination of at least 92 militants, including three suicide bombers. Reports indicate that when all categories of casualties are combined, the total number of deaths is approximately 125.

Officials reported that the attackers employed suicide vests, guns, and grenades in the synchronized wave of violence, which also involved arson and infrastructure destruction, such as an attempt to burn vehicles and sabotage law enforcement sites. Clearance activities that took over to the following day were occupied by security forces.

The Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi of Pakistan and military spokespeople accused the attackers of being supported by foreign forces and said that the attack involved the opposite side of the border, and India has strongly opposed the idea as baseless because the charges are only meant to distract from the internal security issues of Pakistan.

BLA, which has been insisting on more years of autonomy or independence of Balochistan, published videos of some of its fighters, including women, participating in the attacks. The officials indicated that most of the attacks were prevented before they could reach their destructive potential.

The simultaneous attack and counter-insurgency operation occurs within the context of increased tensions and regular confrontations in Balochistan, which is currently a strategic place on the border with Iran and Afghanistan, and with a large amount of natural resources, a common location of separatism and unrest.