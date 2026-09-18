Student shoots his friends, then himself in Philippines

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New Delhi: In a tragic incident, three students were shot dead during a shooting incident in a school in South Cotabato of south Philippines on Friday.

As per reports, two of the students died when the incident occurred while the third died later in hospital.

Among those killed was a 16-year-old student believed to have been the shooter, while eight others were wounded, four amoung those are said to be critical. The ages of the victims ranged from 14 to 17.

According to Banga Mayor Albert Palencia, the suspected shooter had earlier the day told a number of his friends that he had to execute a plan after lunch but they did not take this seriously.

After lunch, the student allegedly pulled out a gun at the school and fired at ten students before he shot himself.

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The shooting is the latest of three fatal school shooting incidents in the Philippines since June.

Last month, a student in Zamboanga fatally shot another student and then himself.

A month before that, at least three students were killed when gunmen attacked a public high school in Tacloban City.

South Cotabato governor Reynaldo Tamayo called on parents and gun owners to keep their firearms out of reach of minors.