Strong Voter turnout in Sri Lanka’s presidential race: Dissanayake takes early lead

Sri Lanka: Amid strong voter turnout in the ongoing 2024 Sri Lankan presidential election, early results show that Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leader of the Marxist-leaning National People’s Power (NPP), is leading with about 60.21% of the votes counted so far, primarily from postal ballots. This puts him in a strong position as vote counting progresses. Dissanayake’s platform focuses on renegotiating the unpopular IMF bailout that the current president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, secured. Wickremesinghe is trailing with about 18.59% of the votes, while opposition leader Sajith Premadasa has secured approximately 19.98%.

The election has been heavily focused on economic issues, particularly Wickremesinghe’s austerity measures, which were implemented to stabilize the country after its economic collapse in 2022. Dissanayake’s lead reflects widespread discontent with these measures, including increased taxes and reduced subsidies. Final results are expected soon, with a strong voter turnout of about 76%.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake (NPP) leads the National People’s Power (NPP) party and is currently the frontrunner in the election, securing about 43% of voter support according to recent polls. Dissanayake has gained popularity for his anti-corruption stance and promises of systemic change. His campaign resonates with voters dissatisfied with the current political establishment, particularly after the economic crisis that spurred widespread protests in 2022.

Ranil Wickremesinghe (UNP) the incumbent president has seen a significant boost in support, climbing to second place with 27%. His administration, although heavily criticized during the economic crisis, has managed to stabilize some aspects of governance, and he has won the support of various political factions, including breakaway members of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP). Wickremesinghe’s ability to manage the ongoing economic recovery could play a key role in his performance.

Sajith Premadasa (SJB) leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), Premadasa has dropped to third place in recent polls, garnering around 22% of support. Despite his decline, he maintains a strong base, especially among Tamil and Muslim voters, which could be decisive if second-preference votes come into play.

Namal Rajapaksa (SLPP) the son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, Namal has entered the race, though his chances are slim, with only around 3% support. The Rajapaksa family’s reputation has been heavily tarnished following the economic crisis, and Namal’s candidacy is seen more as a long-term play to rebuild his political career.

As the election unfolds, voter sentiment could still shift, but as of now, Dissanayake seems to have a strong lead, with Wickremesinghe not far behind, making it a highly competitive race.

Amid the ongoing vote counting in the country, the Sri Lankan Government declared Monday to be a special public holiday.