Strong Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.0 Hits Indonesia

indonesia earthquake
Jakarta: A strong earthquake of 6 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Indonesia on Thursday afternoon, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake hit Indonesia at 3.29 pm, with its center located with a focal depth of 224 km east of Kotamobagu, Sulawesi.

Reportedly, no loss of lives and no tsunami warning have been reported yet.

Indonesia experiences frequent jolts due to its position on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, which is an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide that stretches from Japan through the Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Earlier in 2018, a 7.5 magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.

