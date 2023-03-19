Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Strong earthquake hits Ecuador and Peru, 14 killed

At least 14 people were killed after a strong earthquake struck Southern Ecuador and Northern Peru on late Saturday.

World
By Sunita 0
earthquake hits Ecuador
Representational Image (Photo Credit: IANS )

Ecuador: At least 14 people were killed after a strong earthquake struck Southern Ecuador and Northern Peru on Saturday. The powerful quake has damaged many homes and buildings, said reports. Many people are trepped inside the rubble of collapsed buildings. Rescue operations are ongoing amid the debris and fallen power lines.

An earthquake measuring 6.7 magnitude in the ritcher scale hit Ecuador’s coastal Guayas region, reported US Geological Survey. Its centre was about 50 miles (80 kilometres) south of Guayaquil, which has a metropolitan area of more than 3 million people.

The Ecuadorian president, Guillermo Lasso, in a televised address said the earthquake killed 12 people. In a tweet, he also asked people to remain calm.

Take a look

Mortar mine blast kills 2 children in Afghanistan’s eastern…

Covid origin linked to raccoon dogs: WHO asks China to share more data

As per reports, 11 of the victims in the country died in the coastal state of El Oro and one in the highlands state of Azuay.

A report from Ecuador’s adverse events monitoring directorate said there is no tsunami alert.

The earthquake was also felt in Peru, from its northern border with Ecuador to the central Pacific coast.

 

Sunita 3716 news

Hi I am Sunita and i work as a copy editor in KalingaTV.com. I write articles on varied segments including Tech and Automobile. Also I am passionate towards writing State and news stories.

You might also like
World

New Zealand: 5.0 magnitude earthquake hits Kermadec Islands

World

Donald Trump returns to Facebook, YouTube with ‘I m Back’ post

World

Cyclone Freddy affects more than 500,000 people in Malawi: UN

World

ICC issues arrest warrant against Putin over war crimes

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7