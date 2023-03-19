Strong earthquake hits Ecuador and Peru, 14 killed

Ecuador: At least 14 people were killed after a strong earthquake struck Southern Ecuador and Northern Peru on Saturday. The powerful quake has damaged many homes and buildings, said reports. Many people are trepped inside the rubble of collapsed buildings. Rescue operations are ongoing amid the debris and fallen power lines.

An earthquake measuring 6.7 magnitude in the ritcher scale hit Ecuador’s coastal Guayas region, reported US Geological Survey. Its centre was about 50 miles (80 kilometres) south of Guayaquil, which has a metropolitan area of more than 3 million people.

The Ecuadorian president, Guillermo Lasso, in a televised address said the earthquake killed 12 people. In a tweet, he also asked people to remain calm.

As per reports, 11 of the victims in the country died in the coastal state of El Oro and one in the highlands state of Azuay.

A report from Ecuador’s adverse events monitoring directorate said there is no tsunami alert.

The earthquake was also felt in Peru, from its northern border with Ecuador to the central Pacific coast.