Storm Boris causes flood in central and eastern Europe, 7 killed

Europe: Europe just escaped from a hot summer in September, now the central and eastern countries have been hit with Storm Boris that has brought heavy rains, fierce winds and flood.At least seven people were reportedly killed.

As per reports, many regions have received month’s worth rains in just one day causing flood in parts of Poland, Romania, Austria, the Czech Republic, and Hungary.

The flood has impacted 19 localities across eight counties. Strong winds downed dozens of trees, damaging cars and blocking roads and traffic.

Romania is the worst hit with four deaths including three women and one man. The southeastern region of Galati, a county in Romania, was especially badly hit, with at least 700 homes flooded and hundreds of people left stranded, according to Emil Dragomir, the mayor of Slobozia Conachi village in the county.

According to authorities, the rain received in the past 24 hours were the heaviest in 100 years.

Meanwhile, a Black Hawk helicopter was deployed to Galati to help with the search-and-rescue missions.

In Poland and the Czech Republic, rivers breach their banks and several areas were flooded by water. One person died by drowning in Klodzko county in southwest Poland and 1,600 people were evacuated. Several municipalities were flooded as rivers broke record high levels after days of heavy rainfall.