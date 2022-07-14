Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves for Singapore after Maldives

By WCE 1
Getty Images

Male: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday left for Singapore from the Maldives, media report said.

President Rajapaksa is accompanied by his wife and two security officials who flew with him from Colombo on a Saudi Airlines plane, Daily Mirror reported.

They were escorted to the plane by special forces of the Maldives Defence Force.

President Rajapaksa had left crisis-hit Sri Lanka early Wednesday for the Maldives.

He was scheduled to board a flight for Singapore on Wednesday night but could not due to security concerns.

