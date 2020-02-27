Image for representation only Photo credit: Xinhua/IANS

Sri Lanka to get 1st electric rail track

By IANS
Colombo, Feb 27 (IANS) Sri Lanka’s Transport Ministry on Thursday said it will construct the country’s first electric rail track in the central highlands of Kandy to ease traffic and further develop the island’s transport sector.

State Minister of Transport Dilum Amunugama told the media that the new electric rail track had been planned to be constructed between Rambukkana, around 78 km away from capital Colombo, to Kandy to make railway commuting easy and effective, reports Xinhua news agency.

Amunugama further advised extending the new rail track to Nawalapitiya, in the outskirts of Kandy once the project is complete.

The total project will be built using concrete pillars above the existing railway line.

The construction of the project will be carried out by a company based in Spain.

