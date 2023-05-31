Sri Lanka seeks Rajinikanth’s support to boost tourism

Colombo: Sri Lanka has invited Tamil superstar Rajinikanth to visit the island nation in an effort to boost tourism.

Sri Lanka’s Deputy High Commissioner, Dr. D. Venkateshwaran met the world renowned actor at the latter’s residence in Chennai invited him to visit the island nation “as his presence will enhance cinema-induced tourism as well as spiritual and wellness tourism”.

The envoy extended an invitation for Rajinikanth to explore the newly-arranged ‘Ramayana Trail’ that is exclusive to Sri Lanka and also other unique Buddhist sites in India’s southern neighbour.

The Padma Bhushan awarded superstar has a massive following among the Tamil community in Sri Lanka, while he is also extremely popular among the movie loving Sinhalese and other ethnic communities.

Earlier this month, Sri Lanka had also announced a plan to strengthen ties with Uttar Pradesh by promoting the Ramayana Trail in the island nation and the Buddhist Trail in the Indian state through a formal framework.