Sri Lanka parliamentary Speaker yet to receive President’s resignation

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s parliamentary speaker is yet to receive President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation letter, local media reported.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that he has not yet received President Rajapaksa’s resignation.

The resignation letter has not been sent because the President has not yet reached his destination, Daily Mirror reported quoting informed sources.

The letter is expected to be received today.

President Rajapaksa had left the crisis-hit Sri Lanka early Wednesday for the Maldives.

He was scheduled to board a flight for Singapore on Wednesday night but could not due to security concerns.

The President is all set to depart from the Maldives for Singapore in a shortwhile.

He is expected to announce his resignation after he reaches Singapore later in the day.