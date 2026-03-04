Sri Lanka Navy rescues 30 sailors from Iranian naval ship “IRIS Dena”

Advertisement

Colombo: The Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday rescued 30 sailors from the Iranian naval ship “IRIS Dena”, which was in distress with around 180 sailors onboard, according to Sri Lankan media reports.

Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs Minister Vijitha Herath confirmed that the rescued sailors are being brought to Karapitiya Hospital for medical attention.The rescue comes amidst the ongoing West Asia Conflict.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has claimed that they control the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for oil and gas, and any vessels seeking to pass through the waterway risk damage from missiles or stray drones.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) also claimed that it had struck an American destroyer in the Indian Ocean. The Corps said the warship had been hit using “Ghadr-380” and “Talaieh” missiles. The Ghadr missile is a medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) with a range of up to 2,000 kilometres, designed for precision strikes and rapid deployment.

Talaeieh is a strategic cruise missile system capable of reaching targets up to 1,000 kilometres away. It is a smart missile that can change targets mid-mission, adding to its strategic capabilities.

IRGC claimed that the destroyer was refuelling from an American tanker while it was hit, it added. The strike, the Corps concluded, triggered “widespread fires” on board both the vessels.

The IRGC has launched an operation codenamed True Promise 4 in retaliation against US-Israeli assets after they struck Iran. IRGC claims that they have struck numerous sensitive and strategic targets deep inside the occupied territories, besides staging counterattacks against many American interests throughout the West Asia region, including those lying in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced the execution of the 16th wave of Operation True Promise 4 against the US-Israel forces in the region after they struck Iran.

In a statement IRGC claimed that it had struck the “heart and the northern parts of the occupied territories” with “effective” missile and drone operations conducted by its Aerospace Division. It cited some of the targets as the general staff of the Israeli regime’s army and its ministry of war in Hakiriya, the strategic infrastructures lying in Bnei Brak, military targets stationed in Beit Hakfa, northeast of Tel Aviv, and the military centre in Western Galilee.

IRGC claimed that its intelligence sources have reported over 680 ‘enemy’ casualties by the fourth day of the Iranian counter attack. The statement claimed “operational weakness, technical gaps, and the reduced computational capability in the multi-layer defence systems of the occupied territories” as the reasons contributing to “opening up of air corridors for the penetration, passage, and impact of Iranian projectiles.”

