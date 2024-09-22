Sri Lanka elections result: No candidate gets 50% votes, 2nd vote-count to finalize winner

Sri Lanka: Non of the candidate for the Sri Lanka Presidential election were able to get over the 50 per cent votes to win in the polls on Sunday. According to the Presidential Elections Act of 1981, the Election Commission of Sri Lanka has ordered a second round of vote counting to determine the winner.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake scored the highest amount of votes followed by Sajith Premadasa in the 2024 presidential election, as per Elections Commission Chairman R.L.A.M. Ratnayake statement. However, neither of then were able to secured more than 50% vote. So, the second preference vote will be counted and added to these two candidates.

Presidential candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayaka and his People’s Liberation Front bet on the country’s unpopular $2.9 billion IMF bailout agreement to gain votes. They promised to not scrap the IMF bailout agreement, but instead bring some amendments to it.

Earlier, Sri Lankans stepped out to vote on September 21, 2024, to elect their next President in a crucial election. The country has decided to vote for the first time after the island nation’s economy crashed in 2022.