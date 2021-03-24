Spiders And Snakes Rush Into Homes In Australia To Avoid Floods

By WCE 4
snakes and spiders in australia
Image Credits: Instagram/ Australian Reptile Park

Snakes and spiders in huge numbers were found rushing into homes of people in Australia. The dreadful situation occurred after a heavy rainfall in certain parts of the country. It is assumed that the creatures rush into homes in order to get a dry surface.

Many took to social media and shared the images of snakes and spiders. The Australian Reptile Park also shared the incident on their official Instagram handle.

The Reptile Park shared a video with caption “The worst flooding NSW has seen in a hundred years followed by the promise of warm weather is the perfect mix for a plague of funnel-web spiders to be on the move”.

 

 

