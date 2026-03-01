Speculations claim Taliban shot down Pakistani Jet amid rising tensions

Advertisement

Kabul: Amid heightened hostilities along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, reports have emerged online suggesting that Taliban forces may have shot down a Pakistani aircraft. Videos circulating on social media appeared to show a burning jet with Pakistani markings, with some viewers identifying it as an F‑16 fighter.

Authorities have not confirmed these claims. Defence analysts reviewing the footage noted that the aircraft shown does not match the size or design of an F‑16, and it may be unrelated footage being shared amid the conflict. No independent news organizations have verified the incident.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has confirmed conducting airstrikes against Taliban positions in Afghan cities including Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia. Pakistani officials stated that the strikes targeted militant strongholds following cross-border attacks by Afghan forces. Islamabad said that multiple Taliban posts were destroyed and several captured.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asserted that Pakistan’s armed forces are fully capable of responding to any aggression. Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif described the situation as an “open war,” highlighting a sharp escalation in hostilities along the Durand Line.

With misinformation spreading rapidly online, authorities and fact-checkers caution that the claims of a downed F‑16 remain unverified and should be treated with skepticism.