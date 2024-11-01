Spain grapples with devastating floods as death toll surpasses 150

Madrid: A devastating storm that hit Spain on Tuesday has resulted in a mounting death toll of more than 150, according to a report by CNN.

Spain’s deadly storm has claimed 155 lives, with Valencia experiencing its heaviest rainfall in 28 years. Residents were trapped in basements and lower floors.

The country’s eastern and southern regions often see autumn rain, but this year’s downpour was unprecedented. Most of the deaths occurred in Valencia, which is located along the Mediterranean coast and is home to more than five million people, CNN reported.

Train services between Madrid and Valencia have been suspended, along with other public services in affected regions. Schools, museums, and public libraries in Valencia were closed on Thursday.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pledged that his government would do all it could to help flood victims, and urged people to remain vigilant.

Sharing a post on X, he said, “The DANA continues. Please heed the recommendations of the emergency services. Right now, the most important thing is to safeguard everyone’s lives.

He added, “The Government of Spain is with the victims and their families. This will be the case for as long as necessary. With all possible resources and means, for reconstruction and the return to normality. The sooner the better.”

The Spanish government has also declared three days of official mourning for the victims, starting Thursday.

Notably, the torrential rain was likely caused by what Spanish meteorologists call a “gota fria,” or cold drop or DANA, which refers to a pool of cooler air high in the atmosphere that can separate from the jet stream, causing it to move slowly and often lead to high-impact rainfall. This phenomenon is most common in autumn, according to CNN.

