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Seoul: South Korea’s Foreign Ministry has stated that an antiship missile manufactured in Iran was “highly likely” used in an attack earlier this month on the HMM Namu in the Strait of Hormuz. The targeted vessel is operated by the prominent South Korean shipping company HMM. In summary, a South Korea probe finds Iranian missile was involved.

Attributing the findings directly to national intelligence assessments, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency cited the country’s First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo as saying the government came to the conclusion based on a “technical analysis”. This process was central to the South Korea probe that finds evidence of the Iranian missile.

According to the agency, this extensive forensic review included evaluating the warhead’s shape and gas debris colour. These were key parts of how the South Korea probe finds Iranian missile used in the attack. Thus, they were used to identify the origin of the weapon.

Elaborating on the specifics of the incident, Park stated that the HMM Namu came under attack from a pair of unidentified aircraft on May 4. The ongoing South Korea probe finds Iranian missile evidence through details of this assault.

He explained that the initial warhead was successfully incinerated, whereas the subsequent one detonated. The first strike is believed to have ignited an engine room fire. Meanwhile, the secondary strike reportedly caused the inferno to engulf the vessel rapidly. Moreover, the South Korea probe finds Iranian missile signatures in these devastating attacks.

Detailing the debris recovered from the scene, the First Vice Foreign Minister noted that the propulsion system bore a close resemblance to an “Iranian turbojet engine, and parts were found to bear markings presumed to be from an Iranian manufacturer,” further supporting that the South Korea probe finds an Iranian missile origin.

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The South Korean authorities further disclosed that the vessel, which was carrying 24 crew members at the time of the incident, sustained significant structural damage. Furthermore, the impact zone on the port-side stern measured approximately “five metres (16.5 feet) wide and extended roughly seven metres (23 feet) into the hull”. These results were corroborated by the South Korea probe which finds Iranian missile debris.

In light of the investigation’s conclusions, Seoul plans to summon Iran’s ambassador to the country over the incident, said Park. This action signals a formal diplomatic protest over the maritime strike. Clearly, the South Korea probe finds Iranian missile responsibility for the attack.

The strike has also drawn sharp reactions internationally, with US President Donald Trump asserting that Tehran had “taken some shots” at the ship, which sails under a Panama flag. Conversely, Iranian authorities have rejected any involvement in the incident. Notably, the South Korea probe finds Iranian missile linked to it.

The targeted strike underscores the severe economic vulnerabilities in the region, particularly for South Korea. As the fourth-largest economy in Asia, South Korea depends heavily on fuel imports from the Middle East. Most of these imports previously moved through the Strait of Hormuz. However, they now avoid the route due to its effective closure. This is due to events where a South Korea probe finds Iranian missile attacks.

The location of the attack remains a volatile flashpoint, as the critical maritime passage has remained largely impassable since February 28. This follows the outbreak of hostilities initiated by the United States and Israel against Iran. As a result, the attacks have been highlighted further by the South Korea probe that finds Iranian missile strikes.

(ANI)

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