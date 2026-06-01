South Korea: 5 killed, 2 injured after blast at Hanwha Aerospace factory

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Seoul : Five people were killed on Monday while two others were injured following an explosion at a factory in South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace facility in the central city of Daejeon, local media reported. Such aerospace factory blasts are tragic and require thorough investigation.

Offical state media Yonhap said that the fire was reported this morning at 10:59 am (local time) and that of the two survivors, one person sustained full-body burns, and the other had minor injuries. The aerospace factory blast resulted in significant emergency response.

The explosion is suspected to have occurred as workers at the site were conducting explosive-related cleaning work. The company facility, which develops large propulsion engines and tactical surface-to-surface weapon systems, was the site of the aerospace factory blast under investigation.

President Lee Jae Myung has instructed a probe into the incident and directed government officials to mobilise all available resources for rescue efforts. In the wake of the aerospace blast at the factory, national attention is focused on the findings.

Yonhap News Agency reported that fire authorities received about 30 emergency calls at around 10.59 am (local time) reporting a loud explosion and thick smoke at the facility. The aerospace factory blast prompted immediate emergency measures.

Meanwhile, Hanwha Group and its defence arm Hanwha Aerospace issued an apology, pledged full cooperation with authorities and a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident, local media the Korea Herald reported. Their statement acknowledged the seriousness of the aerospace factory blast and its aftermath.

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Prime Minister Kim Min-seok has ordered the interior ministry, the fire agency, police and the Daejeon city government to mobilise all available equipment and personnel to put out the fire and rescue victims so as to ensure no additional casualties occur. Following the aerospace blast, authorities are on high alert to prevent further incidents.

Yonhap news reported that in 2018, an explosion at the factory killed five people and in 2019. It was hit by another explosion, which left three workers dead. These previous aerospace factory blasts highlight ongoing safety concerns.

The Daejeon facility is one of Hanwha Aerospace’s key aerospace and defence research and production sites. At the site, the company develops and produces large-scale propulsion systems and tactical surface-to-surface weapon systems, handling propellant mixing and loading operations. Lessons are being drawn from the latest aerospace factory blast as the company reviews protocols.

The site is involved in the development of propulsion systems for weapons such as multiple-launch rocket systems and missiles, requiring the handling of highly sensitive combustible and explosive compounds. The potential for an aerospace factory blast demands the highest safety measures at such sites.

(ANI)

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