Sonu Sood Reaches Kathmandu with Relief Supplies for Nepal Flood Victims

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New Delhi: Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has reached Kathmandu to distribute relief materials to the victims of the devastating floods that hit Nepal on August 26.

Sood arrived on Tuesday with his Sood Charity Foundation team carrying blankets, food materials and other essential supplies from India.

Speaking to ANI, Sonu Sood said, “We are here to meet the victims of the flood. We got lots of stuff from India. We just want to be with the people who are in need and will try to bring their lives back on track. Not only this month but in coming months, the relief keeps coming.”

The actor had earlier posted on X, “Nepal, you are not alone. We are coming with food, shelter and the strength to help you rebuild.”

The floods in the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems, triggered by heavy rainfall and glacial outburst, have caused massive destruction in Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts.

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Real Hero since Covid-19:

Sonu Sood earned the title of ‘Real Hero’ during the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020. During the nationwide lockdown, when thousands of migrant workers were stranded, he arranged buses, trains and even flights to send them home. He also helped patients get oxygen, medicines and hospital beds during the second wave, and supported education and jobs for many families. Since then, he has continued his humanitarian work through his foundation.

His presence in Nepal is expected to bring more attention to the ongoing crisis as relief and rehabilitation continue.