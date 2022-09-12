Soldiers with British accents filmed fighting in Ukrainian colours

London: Soldiers with British accents have been filmed fighting in Ukrainian colours as the country makes stunning advances against Russian forces, Daily Mail reported.

Footage taken on GoPro cameras reportedly shows foreign legionaries fighting during Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast counter-offensive.

The country’s advances have caught the Kremlin by surprise, with intelligence experts hailing a ‘major turning point’ in the six-month war, Daily Mail reported.

It has led to the recapture of several key towns in the east as Vladimir Putin’s forces fled in disarray from a collapsing frontline.

In a compilation of footage uploaded on social media, soldiers with British accents can be heard speaking to one another while wearing blue armbands to identify themselves as Ukrainian forces.

One clip appears to show soldiers moving POWs through a compound, while others show soldiers hurling grenades, running to take cover, and climbing through windows.

Ukraine said that its forces had recaptured more than 1,158 square miles (3,000 square kilometres) this month from Russian troops in a counter-offensive centred on the country’s northeast.

Ukrainian general Valeriy Zaluzhny said in a statement on social media: “Since the beginning of September, more than 3,000 square kilometres have been returned to Ukrainian control.”

“Around Kharkiv, we have begun to advance not only in the south and east, but also to the north. We are 50 kilometres (31 miles) from the border.”

The speed of Ukraine’s advance, with photographs shared by Kyiv officials of their troops raising the Ukrainian flag in liberated towns after advancing more than 30 miles, has sparked open talk in Moscow that their invasion will end in humiliating defeat, Daily Mail reported.

(IANS)