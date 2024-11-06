Snowfall in Saudi Arabia, shocking yet true as visuals go viral all over social media!

In a shocking and strange piece of news, there have been reports of snowfall in Saudi Arabia. The videos have taken the internet by storm. Saudi Press Agency (SPA) also confirmed the news but added that is was not snowfall but a major hail and rain storm.

According to reports, the desert landscape in Al-Jawf region of Saudi Arabia looked completely clad in snow. The local media said the areas like Sakaka city and Dumat Al-Jandal governorate looked completely white washed.

The internet was full of video and pictures of the landscape. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued an alert for further hailstorm in the Al-Jawf region. Experts say, Saudi Arabia is witnessing a rare winter season. Locals are however filled with hopes for a spring with flowers in the otherwise arid region.

A X user has shared videos of the phenomena and written, “First time in history Saudi Arabian desert turns into winter wonderland after first-ever snowfall. For the first time in recorded history Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jawf region experienced snowfall turning the dry desert into a winter scene.”

Another X user by the name of Global Dissident shared a video and wrote, “Northern Saudi Arabia: Snow blankets the desert after heavy rains and hail. Just yesterday, winter transformed the mountainous landscape.🤡Yes, this is normal. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have well-known weather modification programs.”

WATCH HOW THE DESERTS TURNED WHITE: