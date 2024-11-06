Skydiving instructor dies in 820ft fall after losing balance during jump

Brazil: A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Brazil when a skydiving instructor fell to his death after losing balance during a speed fly. A video capturing the sad moment went viral on social media.

Reportedly, the tragic incident happened in Brazil’s popular São Conrado region. The 49-year-old skydiving instructor identified as, Jose de Alencar Lima Junior is a two-decade skydiving experience instructor. As the video shows, he was trying out the speed fly, an extreme air sport similar to paragliding, when this accident happened. Deploying his parachute, Lima was running off a cliff located just outside Rio de Janeiro. Just a few seconds after this moment, he lost balance and fell. In a video shared online, one could hear a woman who kept saying in the background, “Guys, I am worried.”

Lima plunged almost 820 feet into the rocks below within seconds.

Police are examining the possibility that Lima’s equipment malfunctioned in mid-air.

On this basis, Clube São Conrado de Voo Livre (CSCLV), the federation governing the launch sites of paragliding and other flying sports, says that Lima was not following proper procedure when he attempted to carry out the jump. According to the CSCLV, Lima took off from a trail that it claims is unsuitable and also prohibited for such activity, rather than from the assigned ramp. It added, “With that clarification, may the pilot rest in peace.”

