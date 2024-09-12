The news is by your side.

Six UNRWA staff killed in Israeli strikes on school-turned-shelter in Gaza

By Abhilasha
Pic Credit: REUTERS/Abed Sabah

Gaza: In a tragic incident, six staff members of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) were among those killed in Israeli airstrikes at a school turned shelter in Gaza.

“Among those killed was the manager of the Unrwa shelter and other team members providing assistance to displaced people,” the UN agency said on X.

“Just Tragic. #Gaza Six @UNRWA colleagues were killed today when two airstrikes hit a school and its surroundings in Nuseirat in the middle areas.

This is the highest death toll among our staff in a single incident. Among those killed was the manager of the UNRWA shelter and other team members providing assistance to displaced people. Sincere condolences to their families and loved ones.

The Hamas government media office said about 5,000 displaced people were sheltering at the school when it was hit on Wednesday.

Unrwa said in its statement: “This school has been hit five times since the war began. It is home to about 12,000 displaced people, mainly women and children.” as reported by Guardian.

Also Read: Israeli Missile Strike Kills 40 Palestinians In Gaza
