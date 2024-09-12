Six UNRWA staff killed in Israeli strikes on school-turned-shelter in Gaza

Gaza: In a tragic incident, six staff members of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) were among those killed in Israeli airstrikes at a school turned shelter in Gaza.

“Among those killed was the manager of the Unrwa shelter and other team members providing assistance to displaced people,” the UN agency said on X.

The Hamas government media office said about 5,000 displaced people were sheltering at the school when it was hit on Wednesday.

Unrwa said in its statement: “This school has been hit five times since the war began. It is home to about 12,000 displaced people, mainly women and children.” as reported by Guardian.

