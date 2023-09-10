Six killed, over 50 injured in road accident in Pakistan

Islamabad: Six people were killed and 50 others were injured after a bus they were travelling in overturned in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

The accident occurred in Sheikhpura on Saturday night when the bus carrying Christian pilgrims turned turtle while taking a turn, ARY news reported.

Rescue officials rushed to the spot and shifted injured to hospital.

A case has been registered against the bus driver and conductor.