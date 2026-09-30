Six killed in Russian Tu-95 military plane crash in Amur region

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New-Delhi: A Russian military aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff in the far eastern Amur region on Tuesday, killing six people.

The aircraft crashed in an uninhabited area near the village of Krasnoyarovo, shortly after taking off. Seven people were reportedly on board the aircraft.

“On September 29, a Tu-95 aircraft crashed in the Amur region during a training flight. The aircraft went down in an uninhabited area. According to preliminary data, six crew members died, while one was injured and evacuated to a medical facility,” the ministry said, according to state-run TASS news agency.

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According to preliminary reports, the Tu-95MS bomber crashed minutes after takeoff. The aircraft’s fuel tanks reportedly exploded following the impact, triggering a fire that engulfed the wreckage.

Six of the seven people on board died, with two reportedly succumbing to their injuries while being taken to hospital. The remaining crew member was injured and evacuated for medical treatment.