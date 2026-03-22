Six killed as Qatar army helicopter crashed in Qatari waters due to technical malfunction

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New Delhi: six people on an army helicopter were killed after the helicopter fell in Qatari waters due to technical malfunction today.

All the bodies expect one has been recovered and Search operation has been launched to find the last missing person.

As per reports, this incident took place when the people on board were on their routine duty and suddenly the helicopter faced technical malfunction and crashed in Qatari waters.

‘@MOD_Qatar’ on X has uploaded an official statement in this matter in which it says, “The Ministry of Defense of State of Qatar announces that a Qatari helicopter had technical malfunction during a routine duty, which led to its crash in the regional waters of the State, Searching operation for its crew members and passengers is in progress.”

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Look at the post here:

تعلن وزارة الدفاع القطرية عن تعرض طائرة مروحية قطرية إلى عطل فني أثناء تأدية واجب روتيني، مما أدى إلى سقوطها في المياه الإقليمية للدولة، وجاري البحث عن طاقمها والركاب. The Ministry of Defense of State of Qatar announces that a Qatari helicopter had technical malfunction during a… pic.twitter.com/5yaYHa6KoW — وزارة الدفاع – دولة قطر (@MOD_Qatar) March 22, 2026

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