Singapore reports 542 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore reported 542 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 2,202,756.

World
By IANS 0
Singapore Covid-19
Image credit- IANS

A total of 76 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with two of them held in intensive care units, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health, Xinhua news agency reported.

No new deaths from Covid-19 were reported on Sunday, leaving the total death toll unchanged at 1,711.

