Singapore Police arrest 309 suspects for scams

Singapore: Singaporean police arrested 309 suspects for scam offenses from June 21 to July 4, according to a statement issued by the police Saturday.

The suspects were involved in over 1,300 cases, including love scams, e-commerce scams, friend impersonation scams, investment scams and job scams.

The police said victims lost over 10 million Singapore dollars (7.4 million U.S. dollars), reports Xinhua news agency.

The suspects were under investigation for cheating, money laundering, or providing payment services without a license.

