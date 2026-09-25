Silicon Valley’s High-Stakes Seat at the Trump-Xi Table

Advertisement

Washington: When Donald Trump convened a state banquet for Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday evening, the seating chart looked far less like a traditional diplomatic receiving line and far more like a boardroom summit for global capitalism.

Inside the White House East Room, the pomp of bilateral statecraft yielded ground to raw economic leverage. By surrounding the Chinese delegation with the executive leadership of Silicon Valley and Wall Street, the administration laid bare the central reality of modern US-China relations: geopolitical rivalry is no longer negotiated solely across embassy cables, but through semiconductor fabrication lines, artificial intelligence models, and consumer hardware supply chains.

The banquet marked the formal centerpiece of Xi’s first official state visit to Washington in over a decade. Alongside first lady Melania Trump, the US President received Xi and his spouse, Peng Liyuan, for a dinner centered on seasonal squash, wild mushrooms, and crispy pancetta, accompanied by official toasts from both heads of state.

Yet the evening’s true gravity resided among the dinner guests.

Occupying prime real estate in the hall was a near-exhaustive roll call of American big tech:

The AI and Silicon Frontier: Nvidia chief Jensen Huang, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and OpenAI President Greg Brockman, alongside Qualcomm leader Cristiano Amon.

Advertisement

The Tech Establishments: Apple Executive Chairman Tim Cook, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft chief Satya Nadella, and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The Industrial and Media Heavyweights: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Tesla and SpaceX head Elon Musk, Dell Technologies chief Michael Dell, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan, and major TikTok backer Jeff Yass.

The tech roster was flanked by the traditional arbiters of capital. Wall Street sent its preeminent power brokers, with JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon and Citigroup’s Jane Fraser joined by the chief executives of Goldman Sachs and BlackRock. European luxury titan Bernard Arnault of LVMH, Pfizer head Albert Bourla, Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison, and television broadcasters Laura Ingraham and Bret Baier rounded out the gathering.

The overwhelming executive presence underscored an inescapable corporate paradox. While Washington debates national security firewalls and decoupling, these very boardrooms remain deeply dependent on Chinese manufacturing hubs and Asian consumer appetite.

Whether navigating export controls on advanced computing or protecting intricate offshore assembly lines, the executives seated across from Xi were not there simply as spectators to history—they were defending balance sheets caught directly in the crossfire of superpower competition.

However, one conspicuous vacancy at the banquet table belonged to Anthropic. According to reports, the prominent US artificial intelligence developer was omitted from the evening’s guest manifest. Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei has maintained a vocal skepticism toward Beijing’s technological ambitions, warning that Chinese ascendancy in AI presents severe hazards to global security—a charge Beijing’s foreign ministry has rejected, cautioning that threat-based rhetoric sabotages collaborative international oversight of artificial intelligence.