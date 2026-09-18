Sikh truck driver stabbed 17 times in US restroom at Wyoming Highway

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New-Delhi: A 28-year-old Sikh truck driver from Sacramento, California, was stabbed 17 times in an unprovoked attack inside a restroom at the Bitter Creek rest area on Interstate 80 in Wyoming.

The victim, identified by his surname Singh, was assaulted from behind while looking into a mirror. He suffered wounds across several parts of his body, including his neck, chest, ribs.

After the attacker fled, Singh managed to make his way outside. Bleeding heavily from his injuries, he collapsed on the pavement. He called 911 before collapsing and was airlifted to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.

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The incident comes days after criticism of a now-deleted Department of Homeland Security social media post that depicted an Indian truck driver and used the surname Singh, prompting accusations of stereotyping from members of the South Asian community.

The Department of Homeland Security had posted the image with the caption, “Get off our roads. You don’t know how to drive Mr Singh.”

Later, the Wyoming Highway Patrol officers located the suspect’s truck about 113km from the rest area and have arrested 45-year-old Andrew Kris Bzdak in connection with the stabbing.

According to charging documents obtained by NPR, Bzdak has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.