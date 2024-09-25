Shots fired at office of Kamala Harris in Arizona, see details

Arizona: Shots were reportedly fired at the office of Kamala Harris in Arizona, official sources have confirmed on Wednesday. Reports further said that, the bullets were fired by some unidentified person after midnight.

The Tempe Police Department told New York Post that, “Damage from the bullets was found at the Democratic National Committee campaign office near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive in Tempe.” No one was inside the office as it was midnight, a police source further confirmed.

This is the second such incident in two weeks time. On September 16 post midnight, the front windows of the office were reportedly shot. It is worth mentioning here that, throughout her campaign, Kamala Harris she has repeatedly called for a ban on owning assault weapons.

This incident comes close to heels to the alleged assassination attempt on Trump at his golf course, said reports on September 15. An AK-47 was found in the bushes, further reports said.

According to reports, Donald Trump was playing golf in his Florida mansion when the US Secret Service saw a gun sticking out from the shrub near the course. The shooter was roughly 400 yards away from the former President of USA.