Shooting in Brussels Kills 2, leaves three injured

World
By IANS 0
Shooting in Brussels

Brussels:  Two people were killed and three others injured in a shooting overnight near the Midi train station in Saint-Gilles in the Brussels region, the media reported on Thursday.

The shots were fired between 1 and 2 a.m. near a cafe, Xinhua news agency reported. One of the injured is reported to be only slightly hurt, while the other two were more seriously wounded.

The perpetrators of this shooting are currently at large. The police immediately established a security perimeter and launched an investigation to identify the shooters.

The motive of the shooters remains unknown.

No suspected perpetrators have been apprehended so far.

Also Read: 3 Killed, 10 Injured In Mass Shooting At Grocery Store In Arkansas

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
IANS 25243 news 1 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.