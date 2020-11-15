Shocking! Virginia Gynecologist Sentenced To 465 Years Of Imprisonment; Here’s Why

Richmond: In a shocking incident a gynecologist has been sentenced to 465 years of imprisonment by the Federal Judge in Virginia recently. The doctor has been identified as Javaid Perwaiz from Chesapeake city of Virginia.

As per reports, the medico was allegedly forcing patients to go for surgeries even if it was medically not required. He used to conduct such operations to earn money from the government and private insurance companies.

Initially, Perwaiz had 61 felony charges against him for performing needless surgeries.

The court records have revealed that he was forcing pregnant ladies to undergo surgical delivery method instead of normal deliveries. He has also reportedly carried out several hysterectomies since 2010, while majority of them were not needed.

Patients have alleged that Javaid conducted surgery on them repeatedly by assuring of saving their lives from future risks of cancer. Besides, he has billed millions of dollars for procedures he actually has not performed.

However, the court on Monday sentenced him to a period of 465 years of imprisonment after he was found guilty of 52 felony counts.