Shocking! Over 600 Afghans flee Kabul in US Air Force plane

New Delhi: The C-17 Globemaster was carrying hundreds of Afghans, reportedly more than five times its suggested payload, after hundreds of desperate people rushed into the plane trying to escape as Taliban patrol capital. Reportedly, there were about 640 people inside the US military cargo plane which took off from the international airport in Kabul.

The United States defence officials said the passengers on the flight, including women and children, were safely evacuated from Kabul to Qatar, added report.

The flight was one of several flights that took off with hundreds of Afghan passengers on board while others might have carried even more passengers.

A defence official reportedly said that the large load had was not planned earlier. However, panicked Afghans pulled themselves onto the plane’s half-open ramp. There were thousands of people who descended on the airport in Kabul on Monday, desperate to leave Afghanistan after the Taliban seized Kabul during the weekend.

Earlier on Monday, at least five people have been killed at the Kabul airport and three stowaways were reported to have fallen to their deaths from an airborne plane as thousands of Afghans are desperately trying to get on flights out of the country amid increasingly chaotic scenes.