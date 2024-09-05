Shocking! Four killed, nine wounded in Georgia high school shooting

Georgia: In a shocking incident, as many as four were killed and nine wounded in a Georgia high school shooting that took place at around 10 am local time.

The official statement issued from the office of US President Joe Biden read, “Jill and I are mourning the deaths of those whose lives were cut short due to more senseless gun violence and thinking of all of the survivors whose lives are forever changed…”

Further on the Georgia high school shooting he said, “We are closely coordinating with officials at the federal, state and local levels, and are grateful for the first responders who brought the suspect into custody and prevented further loss of life: The White House”

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party nominee for president, called the shooting a “‘senseless’ tragedy. ‘We’ve gotta stop it. We have to end this epidemic of gun violence,” Harris said while campaigning in New Hampshire, reported Reuters.

Chris Hosey, Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says, “…The suspect, identified as Colt Gray, 14, a student at the school, was in custody and will be charged and tried as an adult…” as reported by Reuters.

The shooting occurred in Apalachee high school at around 10 am local time. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.