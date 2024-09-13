Shocking! Former Miss Switzerland finalist murdered, pureed in hand blender

New Delhi: In a shocking and tragic incident, a former Miss Switzerland finalist has been murdered and pureed in a hand blender by her husband.

The model identified as Kristina Joksimovic was allegedly strangled by her husband. He then attempted to cover up the crime by cutting up the body using a jigsaw knife and garden shears. he went on to puree the body parts using a hand blender. He then dissolved the remains using in a chemical solution.

The murder had however taken place in February 13, 2024. The model was found dead at her home. Back then the local police had arrested the husband identified as Thomas. Later he owned up to the crime and confessed the crime of Miss Switzerland finalist murder.

Later reports said the Court was shocked at the unapologetic and cold blooded stance of Thomas post the crime and during the confession.