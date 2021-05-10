Beijing: Amid the ongoing second surge of Covid-19 pandemic, a document has been obtained that was written by the Chinese scientists and health officials in 2015 on the novel coronavirus. The document has been reported by an Australian newspaper named as ‘Weekend Australian’.

The document stated that SARS coronavirus were a new period of genetic weapons that could be artificially manipulated into a rising human disease virus and later could be used as a bio weapon.

The document also suggested that the World War III could be fought using the bio weapons.

The executive director of Australian Strategic Policy Institute Peter Jennings has informed that the document might reveal why China has been reluctant for investigations into the origins of Covid-19.

The pandemic has been caused by a virus named SARS-Co V-2 which came up in December 2019 that causes respiratory diseases in human beings, ranging from a common cold to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 157.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.28 million.