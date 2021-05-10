Shocking! Chinese Scientists Planned To Use Covid As Bio Weapon 5 Years Ago

By WCE 7
china news

Beijing: Amid the ongoing second surge of Covid-19 pandemic, a document has been obtained that was written by the Chinese scientists and health officials in 2015 on the novel coronavirus. The document has been reported by an Australian newspaper named as ‘Weekend Australian’.

The document stated that SARS coronavirus were a new period of genetic weapons that could be artificially manipulated into a rising human disease virus and later could be used as a bio weapon.

The document also suggested that the World War III could be fought using the bio weapons.

The executive director of Australian Strategic Policy Institute Peter Jennings has informed that the document might reveal why China has been reluctant for investigations into the origins of Covid-19.

The pandemic has been caused by a virus named SARS-Co V-2 which came up in December 2019 that causes respiratory diseases in human beings, ranging from a common cold to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 157.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.28 million.

You might also like
World

Global Covid-19 Caseload Tops 157.9 Million, With 3.28 Million Deaths

World

Spain Celebrates End Of Covid lockdown, Expert Warns Pandemic Isn’t Over

World

15 Cases Of UK And Indian Covid-19 Variants Detected In South Africa

World

Covid-19 Infection Is Airborne, Can Be Transmitted From 6 Feet: US CDC

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.