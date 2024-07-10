Shocking! Aviation Mechanic Gets Sucked into Boeing Jet’s Engine, Dies

Iran: In a tragic and shocking incident, a mechanic got sucked into the engine of the Boeing passenger Jet while doing some repair work. The mishap reportedly happened at Chabahar Konarak Airport in Southern Iran. The aviation mechanic has been identified to be a local technician called Abolfazl Amiri.

As per reports, the incident took place during a routine maintenance check being done on the plane. After setting up a safety area around the engine, the right side engine was turned on for a test check with opened cover flaps as per standard protocols. However, Amiri went back towards the plane as he forgot a tool on the engine. Then he got sucked in as he went close to the turbine and was killed. Soon after, the engine caught fire.

The fire brigade of the airport rushed to the scene immediately and doused the fire. But they could only recover the remains of the aviation mechanic. Aviation Authority of Iran has ordered for an investigation into the matter owing to which the plane was grounded, said reports.

Similar mishaps have been seen before too on may when a man was pulled into the engine of a KML passenger plane at Schipol Airport of Amsterdam. Last year, an employee died facing the same fate as he got sucked into the engine of Delta passenger plane in San Antonio of Texas.