Shocking! 13-year-old executes man who killed his family, 80,000 afghans watched

In a shocking incident, Afghanistan’s Taliban made 13-year-old boy execute a man who was accused of killing 13 members of a family, including several children on Tuesday.

The execution took place at a sports stadium in Khost, with around 80,000 people witnessing the event.

The executed man, identified by Taliban officials as Mangal, had been convicted by Afghanistan’s Supreme Court and approved for execution by the Taliban’s supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada.

The man was shot to death by a relative of those he killed, said Khost police spokesperson Mustaghfir Gorbaz.

“At the conclusion of the gathering, prayers were made for the strengthening of the national security, for the people’s better access to their legitimate rights, and for the proper implementation of Islamic Sharia throughout the country,” the Supreme Court said.

The victims’ relatives had been offered the option of forgiveness and reconciliation that would have saved the man’s life. But instead, they requested the death penalty.”The family of the victim was offered the option of forgiveness and reconciliation, but after they refused and insisted on Qisas, the order for the implementation of the divine ruling of Qisas was issued,” read the statement posted on X.

Tens of thousands, including relatives of the victims, gathered at the sports stadium in Khost to witness the execution. Mostaghfar Gurbaz, spokesperson for the Taliban governor in Khost, confirmed that Mangal had been found guilty of killing a Khost resident, Abdul Rahman, and other family members in Ali Shir and Terezio districts approximately 10 months ago.

This latest execution is the 11th judicial killing carried out by the Taliban since they regained power in 2021.

