Ship carying 120 people catches fire off Philippines

Ship carrying 120 people caught fire off the Philippine island of Bohol, coast guard vessel was deployed to rescue those onboard and try to extinguish the flames.

Manila:  A ship carrying 120 people caught fire off the Philippine island of Bohol on Sunday and a coast guard vessel was deployed to rescue those onboard and try to extinguish the flames, coast guard officials said as quoted by media reports.

Photos and video released by the Philippine Coast Guard showed flames and black smoke billowing from two decks at one end of the ship as coast guard personnel onboard another vessel used a water cannon to try to douse the fire, CNN reported.

The coast guard told CNN that all 120 passengers and crew were removed safely from the ship. It said the fire had been extinguished and no injuries were suffered.

The ship was travelling between the Philippine islands of Siquijor and Bohol when the fire broke out, according to the coast guard.

