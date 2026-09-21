Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum dies,Dubai announces 10 days of mourning

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New-Delhi: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the younger brother of Dubai’s Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum died on Monday morning and Dubai has announced, declaring 10 days of official mourning across the emirate.

The mourning period began immediately, with flags across the emirate to be flown at half-mast throughout the 10 days.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was the Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security, Group Chairman of A.R.M. Holding, and President of Al Wasl Sports Club.

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He is the fourth and youngest son of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, former Ruler of Dubai, and the youngest brother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Following his brother’s death, Sheikh Mohammed shared a personal tribute on X. He prayed for Sheikh Ahmed’s mercy and asked that he be granted a place in Paradise.

In his message, Sheikh Mohammed also remembered his brother with affection, saying that although Sheikh Ahmed was no longer with them, he would remain in their prayers and hearts. He also prayed for patience and solace for his family and loved ones.